Player dies of drug ‘overdose’

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Harbhajan Singh (36), a kabaddi player of Khokhar village, allegedly died due to an overdose of ‘chitta’ at Kotkapura on Saturday. The deceased’s family members have claimed that two persons were detained by the police in this regard. He is survived by a wife and two kids. TNS

Massive fire in cotton factory

Abohar: A fire broke out in the barracks of a cotton factory on the Alamgarh-Dharampura road on Friday. Industrialist Sudhi Singla said a short-circuit caused the fire. The civic body’s Fire Brigade from Abohar was called but it took much time to douse fire that had reached the bottom of the cotton stacks. OC

Seven drug peddlers held

Abohar: Seven drug peddlers were arrested in Abohar. The police seized 18-gm heroin from Zora Singh and Balbir Singh, 4-gm each from Nishan Singh and Rakesh Raku. As much 80-kg poppy husk was seized from Surjit Singh of and 10-kg from Bhinder Singh and Balbir Singh. OC

Online fraud: Woman loses Rs 1L

Abohar: A 34-year-old woman lost Rs 99,999 when she was making an online purchase. Namrata, wife of an army officer in Lalgarh Jattan, informed the Cyber Crime Branch of the police that she clicked on a link sent to her and the next day Rs 99,999 had been transferred out from her account. The police have initiated a probe. OC

Special camps to issue e-cards

Chandigarh: In order to cover maximum people of Punjab under the health insurance cover, Punjab State Health Agency will organise special camps to issue Ayushman Bharat— Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana E-Cards to the eligible beneficiaries from Wednesday onwards. TNS

Protesters burn govt’s effigy

Sangrur: Demanding the regularisation of all contractual and outsourced employees, members of the Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of the government. TNS

WSP work resumes after a year

Abohar: The construction of Thapar Model WSP (Waste Stabilisation Pond) at Panjkosi village has resumed after a year.