Players, coaches to be honoured: Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

The Sports Department has invited applications for awarding cash prizes to sportspersons and coaches, who won medals in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said cash awards to players as well as coaches would be given to honour their achievements and motivate them for competitions.

He said earlier, players and coaches had been deprived of cash prizes, but under the Bhagwant Mann government, the Sports Department had now sought applications to give them their due rights. The last date to apply for is March 6.