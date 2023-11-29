Plea to allow students to write exams in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 28

The Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and the Punjab Unaided Technical Institutions Association (PUTIA) have requested all universities, including the IKGPTU and the MRSPTU, to allow students to write December exams in Punjabi.

Dr Anshu Kataria, president PUCA and PUTIA, has appealed to the universities which was not allowed till now although the New Education Policy advocates adoption and promotion of local languages and is implemented by some states already. He said that UGC chairman Jagdeesh Kumar had already instructed the universities in April 2023 to allow students to write exams in local languages.

Kataria further lauded central and state government’s commendable step for promoting Punjabi language in Punjab. He reiterated that the Punjab Government should order all signboards in Punjabi too.

He said lakhs of students from weaker sections of society, who have not studied in English medium schools, will be the beneficiaries as they would be able to understand and express the concepts better.