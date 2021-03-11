Please have patience: Bhagwant Mann to youth seeking employment

Punjab Chief Minister urges youngsters to wait for some time to enable government to complete requisite formalities for issuing appointment letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the protesting youth to bear with the state government as it was sincerely working to complete the modalities so as to ensure that the entire recruitment process may not be stalled due to legal technicalities.

Addressing a gathering here at Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to 2,373 youngsters immediately after launching massive recruitment drive to fill 26,754 posts, Bhagwant Mann wished that such functions should be held regularly to give appointment letters to youth. He said the protesting youth should at least have patience and wait for some time to enable the government to complete the requisite formalities for issuing appointment letters. “Any action taken in haste for handing over appointment letters to the job aspirants protesting now could put us in tight spot in case somebody challenges it in the court,” he said.

Taking a dig at the previous state governments, Bhagwant Mann said, “What these governments did in the last two months of their tenure is being done by our government in the initial two months, which amply makes clear our intentions to provide jobs to the eligible candidates purely on the basis of merit and their educational qualifications.”

Congratulating those getting job letters, Bhagwant Mann asked the concerned ministers to post them near their place of residence so that they could conveniently focus on the new assignment with utmost dedication and sincerity. He said the previous governments deliberately posted government employees to far flung places just to harass them. He, however, asked the youth not to hesitate from joining even at far off places of posting as great personalities like former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and top film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan had left their homes to realise their dreams by excelling in their career.

Conveying a message to the youth, Bhagwant Mann said that widespread unemployment in any society leads to anti-social activities and it is our firm commitment to provide enormous job opportunities to our youth so that they should not go astray as ‘Idle brain is a devil's workshop’. Expressing satisfaction over girls outshining boys in getting appointment letters at today’s function, Bhagwant Mann said this reflects the empowerment of women which would further go a long way in enhancing their dignity in society besides eradicating social evils like dowry, gender discrimination, female foeticide, etc.

Notably, as many as 2373 youth were given appointment letters for the posts of SDEs and pump operators in water resources department besides community health officers, staff nurses, ward attendants etc. in health & family welfare and medical education & research departments.

