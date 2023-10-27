Manpreet Badal plot purchase case: Arrest warrant against Bathinda PCS officer

Bathinda, October 26
The local court today issued arrest warrant of PCS officer Bikramjit Singh Shergill and then superintendent, Bathinda Development Authority, Pankaj Kalia in the Manpreet Badal plot purchase case in Bathinda.
An FIR was filed against six, including former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, regarding the purchase of two plots in Bathinda. The Vigilance Bureau arrested three persons and sent them to jail and out of the remaining three, two government officials, Shergill and Kalia, are absconding, while Manpreet had got interim bail from the High Court.
DSP Vigilance Bureau, Bathinda, Kulwant Singh said the arrest warrants of two officers had been issued and they had started raiding the places because both were not participating in the interrogation and their bails had also been cancelled from the lower court.
The case registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery), in addition to the Prevention of Corruption Act.
