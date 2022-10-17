PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

New Delhi, October 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.
Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2022
“Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also wished Mann on the occasion.
मेरे छोटे भाई और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री सरदार भगवंत मान जी को जन्मदिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ जीवन, लम्बी उम्र एवं पंजाब के लोगों की सेवा करने के लिए और शक्ति दें। pic.twitter.com/14Kb8PSWfN— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022
Meanwhile, several AAP leaders and cabinet ministers have also greeted Mann on his birthday.
Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tweeted, "Birthday wishes to the beloved leader of Punjabis @BhagwantMann."
ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਰਮਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਆਗੂ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ, ਦੂਰਅੰਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਸੋਚ, ਸਮਰਪਣ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਤੇ ਸਿਰੜ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਰੰਗਲਾ, ਹੱਸਦਾ-ਖੇਡਦਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਤਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਅੱਗੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/ujL6L1iUgX— Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) October 17, 2022
AAP minister Baljit Kaur, wishing Mann on his birthday, said thanks to his honest visionary thinking, Punjab is moving ahead on the way to becoming a vibrant state again.
Punjab cabinet minister and AAP leader Aman Arora along with other party members shared their photos with Mann on their Twitter handles to extend greetings to the chief minister.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਰਮਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ CM ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਵੱਡੇ ਵੀਰ ਸ੍ਰ @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ-2 ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ..💐💐— Aman Arora (@AroraAmanSunam) October 17, 2022
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰ ਦੂਰਦਰਸ਼ੀ ਸੋਚ ਦੀ ਬਦੌਲਤ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਮੁੜ ਰੰਗਲਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਬਣਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਰਾਹਾਂ ਤੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੱਧ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈਂ... ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਮਾਨ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਅਤੇ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਚੜਦੀ ਕਲਾਂ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ🙏 pic.twitter.com/2FcXSi5fD7
ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ..ਮੈਂ ਜਦ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਆਂਵਾਂ ਮੇਰਾ ਦੇਸ ਹੋਵੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/5Z3is5gAa5— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 17, 2022
ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ !— AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 17, 2022
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮਾਣ- ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ
-CM @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/teLWzU9npA
ਸਰਦਾਰ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਸੋਚ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਰਾ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਹਰਮਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਨੇਤਾ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਆਨ ਬਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ।— Jai Krishan Singh Rouri (@RouriJai) October 16, 2022
ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਅਤ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਬਣਾਏ ਰੱਖਣ। @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/EvVPS6ApnU
Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...