PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday

PTI

New Delhi, October 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his birthday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File Photo

Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2022

“Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” Modi said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also wished Mann on the occasion.

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders and cabinet ministers have also greeted Mann on his birthday.

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer tweeted, "Birthday wishes to the beloved leader of Punjabis @BhagwantMann."

ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਰਮਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਆਗੂ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ @BhagwantMann ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਸਖ਼ਤ ਮਿਹਨਤ, ਇਮਾਨਦਾਰੀ, ਦੂਰਅੰਦੇਸ਼ੀ ਸੋਚ, ਸਮਰਪਣ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਤੇ ਸਿਰੜ ਨਾਲ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਰੰਗਲਾ, ਹੱਸਦਾ-ਖੇਡਦਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਤਤਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਅੱਗੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਚੰਗੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਦੀ ਕਾਮਨਾ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। pic.twitter.com/ujL6L1iUgX — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) October 17, 2022

AAP minister Baljit Kaur, wishing Mann on his birthday, said thanks to his honest visionary thinking, Punjab is moving ahead on the way to becoming a vibrant state again.

Punjab cabinet minister and AAP leader Aman Arora along with other party members shared their photos with Mann on their Twitter handles to extend greetings to the chief minister.

ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ..ਮੈਂ ਜਦ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਆਂਵਾਂ ਮੇਰਾ ਦੇਸ ਹੋਵੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/5Z3is5gAa5 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 17, 2022

ਸਰਦਾਰ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਸੋਚ 'ਤੇ ਪਹਿਰਾ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਹਰਮਨ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਨੇਤਾ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਆਨ ਬਾਨ ਅਤੇ ਸ਼ਾਨ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਭਗਵੰਤ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਜਨਮਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕਾਂ।



ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਉੱਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਅਤ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਆਪਣਾ ਮਿਹਰ ਭਰਿਆ ਹੱਥ ਬਣਾਏ ਰੱਖਣ। @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/EvVPS6ApnU — Jai Krishan Singh Rouri (@RouriJai) October 16, 2022

Mann, who is from the Aam Aadmi Party, turned 49 on Monday.

