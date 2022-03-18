PM Modi betrayed farmers, says BKU

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

Charging PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government of betraying farmers and not fulfilling most of their demands, the Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) has chalked out a strategy to hold a nationwide agitation.

Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, chief, Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said farmers would hold the nationwide protests on March 21 and a tractor march would be held in Chandigarh on March 25.

Lakhowal said the Modi government at the time of scrapping three agri laws had made a commitment to set up a committee to give legal shape to the minimum support price, withdrawl of all criminal cases registered against farmers, release of tractors and other vehicles impounded during the agitation and action against the guilty involved in massacre of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Unfortunately, none of these promises have been fulfilled. The government has refused to grant status of martyrs to more than 700 farmers killed during the year-long agitation,” he said.

The BKU chief farmers would hold block and district-level protests all over the country on March 21, followed by a tractor march in Chandigarh on March 25.

In the next phase of agitation, farmers would observe “MSP awareness week” from April 11 to 17 under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

The BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, criticised the unilateral decision of the Centre on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). He said the Modi government should not test the patience of Punjabis and revoke the decision.