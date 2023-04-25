President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 25

SAD patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over SAD leader’s demise calling him tallest political stalwarts since independence. “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” President wrote.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences calling Badal a colossal figure of Indian politics. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM wrote on Twitter.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter expressing his dismay over former state CM’s demise.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Badal son of soil who remained connected to his roots. Badal was hospitalised for the past few days.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also expressed grief calling him a leader who was respected by everyone across party lines. “Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul,” he writes.

Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family.



Leaders across party lines mourn demise of Parkash Singh Badal.

पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सरदार प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद जानकारी मिली। वाहेगुरू जी उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। मेरी संवेदनाएँ सुखबीर बादल जी एवं उनके पूरे परिवार के साथ हैं।



पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सरदार प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है। वो आजीवन भारत और पंजाब की राजनीति के एक कद्दावर नेता रहे।



देश के वरिष्ठतम नेताओं में से एक, पंजाब और देश की सेवा में अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले, पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी का निधन राजनीति के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।



