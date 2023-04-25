President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Chandigarh, April 25
SAD patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over SAD leader’s demise calling him tallest political stalwarts since independence. “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” President wrote.
Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2023
PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences calling Badal a colossal figure of Indian politics. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM wrote on Twitter.
Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times. pic.twitter.com/scx2K7KMCq— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter expressing his dismay over former state CM’s demise.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਦੇ ਦੇਹਾਂਤ ਦੀ ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਖਬਰ ਮਿਲੀ...ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਵਿਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਚਰਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਥਾਂ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ...ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 25, 2023
Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Badal son of soil who remained connected to his roots. Badal was hospitalised for the past few days.
Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 25, 2023
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also expressed grief calling him a leader who was respected by everyone across party lines. “Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul,” he writes.
Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 25, 2023
Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul. 🙏🏻
Leaders across party lines mourn demise of Parkash Singh Badal.
The passing away of veteran leader, Shri Parkash Singh Badal Sahab is deeply saddening. His career spanning several decades was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers. pic.twitter.com/yF7HX2EpkG— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 25, 2023
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सरदार प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन की बेहद दुखद जानकारी मिली। वाहेगुरू जी उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। मेरी संवेदनाएँ सुखबीर बादल जी एवं उनके पूरे परिवार के साथ हैं।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 25, 2023
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਮੁੱਖਮੰਤਰੀ ਸ: ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਕਾਲ ਚਲਾਣੇ ਦੀ…
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सरदार प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है। वो आजीवन भारत और पंजाब की राजनीति के एक कद्दावर नेता रहे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2023
श्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल समेत उनके सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों और समर्थकों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/Wb9N7m8fO9
देश के वरिष्ठ राजनेता एवं पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुखद!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 25, 2023
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति व शोक संतप्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें।
भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/BG1C73Z3dD
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और शिरोमणि अकाली दल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सरदार प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी के निधन का समाचार दुखद है। वो आजीवन भारत और पंजाब की राजनीति के एक कद्दावर नेता रहे।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2023
श्री सुखबीर सिंह बादल समेत उनके सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों और समर्थकों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/Wb9N7m8fO9
Saddened by the passing away of stalwart of politics S. Parkash Singh Badal ji. He was an institution in himself & inspired many generations of politicians. His contribution to Punjab & Punjabiyat will remain inspirational. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/0Jdn36mfv9— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) April 25, 2023
Saddened to hear about passing away of Akali Dal Stalwart Prakash Singh Badal ji. My heartfelt condolences to @officeofssbadal , @HarsimratBadal_ May the departed soul rest in peace. His void will be difficult to fill in Punjab politics.— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) April 25, 2023
देश के वरिष्ठतम नेताओं में से एक, पंजाब और देश की सेवा में अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले, पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रकाश सिंह बादल जी का निधन राजनीति के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) April 25, 2023
वाहेगुरु दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने चरणों में स्थान दें और परिवार को यह दुख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान…
#bhagwant mann #Droupadi Murmu #Mohali #narendra modi #parkash singh badal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday
He lost Assembly election twice in his over 75-year politica...
President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal
'Badal was a colossal figure, his demise personal loss for m...
Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet
Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...
First batch of stranded Indians leaves Sudan in naval ship under 'Operation Kaveri'
278 people onboard the ship departed Port Sudan for the Saud...
Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president
The apex court listed the matter for further hearing on Frid...