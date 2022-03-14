PM Modi greets people at start of Sikh New Year

New Delhi, March 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people at the start of the Sikh New Year and wished that the teachings of gurus keep illuminating the world with their brightness.
"Greetings at the start of the Sikh New Year. May Waheguru bless everyone with good health and prosperity. May the teachings of the Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness," he tweeted.
Modi also tweeted his greetings in Punjabi.
Nanakshahi calendar is used in Sikhism. The year begins with the month of Chet, with 1 Chet corresponding to March 14.
