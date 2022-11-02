PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on November 5

PTI

Chandigarh, November 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5, BJP sources have said.

He is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, they said on Wednesday.

On the same day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.