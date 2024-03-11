PM Modi opens new terminal of Adampur airport virtually

Aparna Banerji
Jalandhar, March 10
The new terminal building of the Adampur airport was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.
The inauguration has paved the way for the much-awaited resumption of flights from the airport. Adampur is Doaba’s first and only airport.
‘Name it after guru ravidas’
- Spread in 40 acres, the Adampur airport had an old terminal building with an area of 375 sq metre, which had an annual capacity of 30,000 passengers per annum
- The new terminal building has area of 5,000 sq metre. The airport has an annual capacity of 5 lakh passengers
- The building has insulated roofing system, solar panels, state-of-the-art lighting, rainwater harvesting and STP
- MP Balbir Singh Seechewal urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name the airport after Guru Ravidas
Union Minister Som Parkash, Rajya Sabha MPs Balbir Singh Seechewal and Ashok Mittal and Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli were present at the launch event.
Meanwhile, state Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh and Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, who were expected to attend, gave it a miss.
Senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the resumption of flights at the airport was expected by March-end.
Flight services had been started from the airport to Delhi and Mumbai and some to Jaipur. However, these were stalled during the pandemic.
Pushpendra Kumar, airport director, Adampur, said, “We have received proposals from two airlines, Spice Jet and Star India, to resume flights.
Flight operations will resume between March 23 and 27. We expect the first flight to the Hindon Airport. Some formalities remain pending which will be cleared soon.
Officials said the airlines, which would resume services, would operate under the AAI’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), offering subsidised rates. However, commercial airlines could also send in proposals for flights, they added.
During the launch event, Seechewal and Ashok Mittal both sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to name the Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas. Kotli also raised the demand. Mittal also sought the better road connectivity to the airport and speedy resumption of flights.
Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister Som Parkash, in turn, asked the MPs to seek better road connectivity from the state government for the Adampur airport.
