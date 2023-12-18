PM Modi pays tributes to ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. “Today, we recall the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, a beacon of courage and strength. His unparalleled sacrifice for human dignity echoes through time, inspiring humanity to live with integrity and compassion,” the PM wrote on ‘X’. tns
Tatanagar-Amritsar Express to resume
Ludhiana: The Northern Railway has announced the resumption of the 18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Express train from December 18. The 18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express, will resume from December 20. The train was temporarily cancelled due to operational issues.
