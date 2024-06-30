‘PM Modi threat to democracy’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 29

The AAP leadership today held a protest in Jalandhar against the arrest of its convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy case.

The protesters alleged that the BJP had misused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI to keep Kejrwal in jail during the elections. AAP leaders said the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government was a threat to democracy. They also burnt an effigy of PM Modi at Babu Jagjeevan Ram Chowk.

Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh was conspicuous by his absence.

MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “Th BJP has a dictatorial attiude. The Opposition leaders are being implicated in false cases.”

Jalandhar (West) bypoll candidate Mohinder Bhagat along with AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram, cabinet ministers Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Mandi Board chairman Harchand Singh Barsat and MLA Bajinder Kaur were also present.

