PM Modi’s development model will pay off: Rinku

Jalandhar, May 10
A roadshow was held by the BJP in favour of its Jalandhar candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku today as the party candidate headed to file his nomination papers in Jalandhar.
Rinku was among four candidates in Jalandhar, including Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee and BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar, who filed their nomination papers today. BJP workers went in a cavalcade from Kachehri Chowk to the District Administrative Complex (DAC), where Rinku filed his nomination papers.
He was accompanied by BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, BJP national executive member Manoranjan Kalia and state vice-president KD Bhandari.
Rinku said, “People of Jalandhar won’t choose those who haven’t worked in the past two years. Such people indulge in false propaganda and have no character. People have made up their mind in favour of the BJP.”
The roads around the DAC remained blocked as candidates of the BJP, the Congress, the SAD and the BSP held roadshows.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release