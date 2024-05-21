PM Modi's Patiala rally: 5K cops to keep protesters at bay

Aman Sood
Patiala, May 20
Over 5,500 police personnel will be deployed for the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first in Punjab this election season. The police have identified two routes to Polo Ground, the rally venue, that will be sealed.
In the backdrop of farmer unions threatening to ask questions to the PM during his rally, security agencies have decided to frisk every individual getting inside the venue for the rally on Thursday. Sources say the police are trying to pacify the farmer unions too, though no one is willing to speak on record on the issue.
Learning lessons from the January 2022 PM cavalcade security breach in Ferozepur, the police have chalked out a “comprehensive security plan” to tackle any law and order situation. “We know that the farmer unions will try to enter the rally venue and raise slogans. We are trying our best and negotiations with union members are on to ensure that there is no slogan-raising in the rally,” said a senior IPS officer.
“A liaison meeting with the Special Protection Group that looks after the inner cordon of the PM’s security was held and all security-related issues were discussed in detail,” he said.
Capt Amarinder to share dais with Modi
- Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh is set to make a political comeback by campaigning for his wife Preneet Kaur
- Capt Amarinder Singh will share the dais with the Prime Minister during a rally at Polo Ground on May 23
- Capt Amarinder Singh continues to be believed as a pro-farmer leader as he had opposed the three farm laws
