PM Modi’s Punjab visit may change narrative in last leg of poll

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign in Punjab from May 23 onwards is being keenly awaited by his party workers and rivals as his speeches can set the narrative in the last phase of voting on June 1.

Cops are on the tenterhooks as a visit by the PM to Ferozepur in January 2022 could not be completed due to blockade of the route by farmers

The BJP is contesting the first Lok Sabha poll without its alliance partner (Shiromani Akali Dal). Despite the pact in the 2014 and 2019 General Elections, the BJP had set the agenda by promising eradication of drug menace. The SAD had responded by holding rallies near the International Border claiming the “failure” of the Border Security Force to stop smuggling of drugs.

The party pollsters feel that if their candidates manage to grab 30 to 35 per cent votes, they could win. Due to the likely division of votes, all parties are trying to hold on to their existing vote bank and cadre by touching emotive issues.

Manish Tewari, who is a joint nominee of the Congress-AAP in Chandigarh has touched a raw nerve by promising a “city-state” model for Chandigarh. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has invoked memories of the Operation Bluestar. He posted on “X”, “Every Punjabi and Sikh must remember that the date of polling in Punjab, June 1, coincides with the 40th anniversary of the launch of Army assault on Harmandir Sahib in 1984, the Operation Bluestar.”

Patiala MP and BJP candidate Preneet Kaur hinted that the PM would give a roadmap for the development of Punjab. She said the PM has special schemes for the next five years for the state, especially for the youth.

The campaigning of the BJP’s candidates has been badly hit by protesting farmers. The party leaders said the PM may make a statement to cool the tempers of the farm unions.

