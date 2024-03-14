PM Narendra Modi greets people on start of Sikh new year

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the start of the Sikh new year.

He said on X, "Best wishes on the start of the Sikh New Year. May the infinite grace of Waheguru bestow upon all beings wellness and abundance. Let the wisdom of the Guru Sahibs continue to light up our society with their radiant guidance."

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Sikhs