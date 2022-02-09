PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Chandigarh, February 9

To give further boost to the National Democratic Alliance campaign in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public rallies in Punjab the state on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

Cancelling the virtual rally to be held on Wednesday for 27 Assembly seats of Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Bathinda, the BJP said PM Modi will hold an election rally in Jalandhar on February 14.

Modi had started a series of virtual rallies on Tuesday. He had held the rally on Tuesday for the constituencies of Ludhiana and Ferozepur. As on Wednesday arrangements had been made for the next virtual rallies, it was announced that he would visit here for a physical rally, which would most likely be held at the PAP grounds.

“In 2017 also, the party had chosen this venue and will most likely keep it the same this time,” said ex-BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia.

The decision to hold a physical rally comes after it was being felt that the impact of virtual rally is not much and that it fails to sway the voters in the party's favour.

Modi had come to Punjab for a rally in Ferozepur on January 5 but could not address it owing to the alleged security breach as his passage got blocked by agitating farmers.

State BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said PM Modi will address the second rally in Pathankot on February 16 and third one in Abohar on February 17.

He said the Prime Minister’s rallies will change the political atmosphere in the state and further boost the confidence of all the NDA candidates fighting elections.

This way the Prime Minister will cover all three regions of the state Jalandhar in Doaba, Pathankot in Majha and Abohar in Malwa.

