PM Narendra Modi to visit Mohali on Aug 24

Chandigarh, August 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab on August 24 to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur in Mohali. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the ceremony.
This is the first time that the PM will be visiting the state after the unceremonious incident in January this year, when he had to go back without reaching the venue of his rally in Ferozepur because of a road blockade by farmers.
Though the final schedule of the PM visit has not been issued, the state government is making all preparations to receive him. Chief Secretary V K Janjua on Tuesday had visited the site and reviewed the progress of the project.
