PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 26

The parents of the country’s youngest organ donor, 39-day-old Ababat Kaur, were in for a surprise when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced them to the nation in his “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. The kidneys donated by the baby had saved the life of a 15-year-old boy from Patiala in December 2020.

Talking to the child’s parents — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Supreet Kaur — on the phone, the Prime Minister lauded their act of selfless service and their decision to donate her organs. Modi also asked the couple to share their story with the country in their own words.

Talking to The Tribune, the parents said their daughter had made them proud even though she lived only for a few days. Sandhu is an agriculture development officer here.

“Our daughter was fighting a losing battle for her life at the PGI, Chandigarh. We felt God had a plan and purpose for her and decided to donate her organs so that she could save someone’s life,” said Sandhu.

Talking to Supreet Kaur, the PM said their example would encourage organ donation in the country, which would help save many lives. The child was born on October 28, 2020, and had brain anomalies, which caused her heart to increase in size.

The parents took the child to the PGI for treatment on November 25. Having suffered repeated cardiac arrests, doctors were unable to save the child. The family then decided to donate the organs.

“The doctors informed us that retrieving organs from such young children was rare,” said Sandhu.