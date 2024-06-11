PM prioritised farmers’ issues: BJP

Chandigarh, June 10
PM Narendra Modi’s commitment and resolve towards welfare of farmers was manifested in his first decision in the third term authorising the release of the instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi which will benefit over 11 crore farmer families in the country, state BJP president Sunil Jakhar said today.
Recently, as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across 2.60 lakh gram panchayats in the country, over 90 lakh eligible farmers were added as beneficiaries to the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, Jakhar claimed. “Several lakhs of farmers in Punjab will benefit from this decision. The money will be transferred in bank accounts of beneficiary farmers which will augment their income,” the BJP leader added.
