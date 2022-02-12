PM security lapse grave failure: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 11

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said Charanjit Singh Channi should have resigned as CM on moral grounds after the “grave security lapse” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5. He added the Channi-Sidhu experiment of the Congress would fail and there would be a “blast” in a few days.

Addressing a public meeting at Talhan village in support of party’s Jalandhar Central nominee Manoranjan Kalia, Thakur said: “The Channi-Sidhu tussle is stalled only for a few days. There will be a blast soon. The Congress’ experiment with Channi and Sidhu will fail. Consequences of this will be visible when the results come.”

Channi must own responsibility The PM Modi’s ‘security breach’ was a gross failure of law and order as he could not reach the rally venue. Instead of owning moral responsibility, CM Channi boasted about it. —Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal CM

Referring to the “security breach” incident, he said: “It was a gross failure of law and order as the PM could not reach the public event venue. Instead of owning the moral responsibility, Chief Minister Channi boasted about it.”

Thakur urged people to beware of those who had pushed Punjab’s youth into drugs. He said state’s youth were known for valour and courage and maximum number of soldiers who had laid down their lives defending the country on the borders were from Punjab. “We will ensure that those trying to play with that pride are banished forever,” he said.

The BJP is going all out to mobilise party workers ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. While marathon meetings have been going on at the party’s election office here, a steady stream of BJP leaders have embarked on campaigning in Punjab.

While Thakur canvassed for Kalia today, in the evening, Union Minister Hardeep Puri addressed traders’ here.

