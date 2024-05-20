 PM Modi to hold Jalandhar rally amid farm protests : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • PM Modi to hold Jalandhar rally amid farm protests

PM Modi to hold Jalandhar rally amid farm protests

Fully prepared for the event, claims Police Commissioner

PM Modi to hold Jalandhar rally amid farm protests

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 19

Five days ahead of the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar on May 24, Doaba has witnessed three protests by farmers against the BJP in the past two days, two at Hoshiarpur and one at Jalandhar. While PM Modi’s security related jibe at the then Congress government of Punjab, during his campaign rally in Jalandhar ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections is still fresh in the memories of people, the PM’s May 24 rally comes amidst continuing farmers’ protests. Farmers have said a decision regarding this will be announced after the SKM’s Jagraon meet on May 21.

While the PMs’ rally will be held on May 24 in the high security Punjab Armed Police grounds in Jalandhar, the police said all arrangements were in place and amidst heavy deputations of personnel, the police will not allow any kind of untoward activity.

Notably, as per a call by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, various farmers groups have been holding stirs against BJP candidates. So far, Jalandhar BJP candidate Sushil Rinku has faced protests from farmers at Nurmahal, Kartarpur, Shahkot, Lohian, Mehatpur and Phillaur. BJP leaders have also repeatedly raised questions regarding the same, with the party also lodging a formal complaint with the ECI on May 6. However, despite ECI directions to farmers not to disrupt candidates’ campaigns, the protests have continued.

Santokh Singh Sandhu, district president of the Kirti Kisan Union (one of the farmers protesting at Phillaur against BJP Jalandhar candidate Sushil Rinku today), said, “We have been opposing candidates of BP and will continue to so. The plans of protest with regard to the PM’s address in Jalandhar on May 24 will be announced after the Kisan Mahapanchayat of the SKM at Jagraon on May 21.”

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said, “Since the rally is being held at the PAP Grounds in Jalandhar, it is already a high security zone of the district. Generous deployments of personnel as per protocol will be held in Jalandhar. Security checks have also been intensified in the city and nakas have been set up at multiple places. Amidst fool-proof arrangements, we do not believe the farmers will be able to pose any kind of disruption, nor will we allow any such thing.”

Modi flagged security concern in 2022

On February 14, 2022, during his rally at Jalandhar, the Prime Minister had accused the local administration of not clearing his visit to the Shakti Peeth of Devi Talab. He had said: “I wanted to visit the Shakti Peeth of Devi Talab after this event but the police and administration said they were helpless. They asked to stick to a helicopter visit. This is the state of the government”. He added, “But I will return to ‘Maa’. I will bow my head to her.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Doaba #Hoshiarpur #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed