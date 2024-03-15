PM wishes Sikhs on New Year, schemes launched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm wishes on the occasion of Sikh New Year.

“Best wishes on the start of the Sikh New Year. May the infinite grace of Waheguru bestow upon all beings wellness and abundance. Let the wisdom of the Guru Sahibs continue to light up our society with their radiant guidance,” he posted on X.

Later today, the Ministry of Minority Affairs launched a comprehensive skill development, leadership and entrepreneurship promotion and education programme for the Sikh community under Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) Scheme.

The government has also decided to set up Gurmukhi script learning centres in Khalsa colleges under the University of Delhi along with development of an IT platform. The Ministry will support in providing required infrastructure and ancillary services under the PM Jan Vikas Karyakram.

