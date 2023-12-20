Faridkot: PMO official reviews NITI Aayog projects

Faridkot, December 19
Dr Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary to the Prime Minister, visited Moga district today to review the ongoing projects under the Aspirational District Programme launched by the NITI Aayog. Apart from meeting officials, he also visited Guru Sahib Charitable Society at Khosa Kotla, the water harvesting system at Khosa Jalal, and Government Primary School at Patti Rupa.
Appreciating the work being done under the programme, Dr Mittal said ever since this programme was implemented, Moga district has been performing well on various parameters. The district has received approximately Rs 14 crore from NITI Aayog so far. Mittal said for the proper implementation of the programme, it is necessary to look beyond mere statistics. Efforts should be made to stop the depletion of underground water level in the district, he added.
He particularly appreciated the work being done to eradicate tuberculosis and malnutrition, stop the problem of stubble burning, and distribution of 'bala kits' for personal hygiene to girls, to make the district anaemia-free. He said the 'potter cluster' and 'shoe cluster' being set up in Moga should be promoted more and the products manufactured by self-help groups be made available in the markets.
