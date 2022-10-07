Punjab-cadre woman IPS officer Dr Darpan Ahluwalia to get PM’s baton for best IPS probationer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Punjab-cadre woman IPS officer Dr Darpan Ahluwalia will be awarded the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s (MHA) revolver for being the best all-round IPS probationer of the 73rd Regular-Recruit batch.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia has bagged Vice-President’s Trophy for exemplary conduct, and Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for internal security, public order, field craft & tactics

It’s after years that a Punjab-cadre IPS probationer will get the award. The present DGP, Gaurav Yadav, won the laurel in 1992

The valedictory parade will be held on October 7 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. She had earlier led the passing-out parade after being adjudged the best probationer in Phase 1 of the training.