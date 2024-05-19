PM’s rallies on May 23, 24

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Punjab on May 23 and 24. The PM will address a rally at Patiala in support of party candidate Preneet Kaur on May 23. He will also address rallies at Gurdaspur (candidate Dinesh Singh Babbu) and Jalandhar (candidate Sushil Rinku) on May 24. TNS
Report sought on rally firing
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has sought a report from the DGP on firing during a Congress election rally in Ajnala. Following a complaint by Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjit Singh Aujla, the CEO has asked the DGP to submit a fact-based report. TNS
Nimisha Mehta joins BJP
Chandigarh: Leader Nimisha Mehta on Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of state in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at the state BJP HQs in Chandigarh.
