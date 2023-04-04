Poclain machine, four tippers seized in Ropar

Chandigarh, April 3
Officials of the Mining Department seized one poclain machine and four tippers near the Swan river in Ropar district.
Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said acting on tip-off, the department seized a poclain machine and five tippers involved in illegal mining near the Swan river. Later, a driver managed to flee with a tipper whose number has been noted. The department has launched an operation to nab him.
The government was providing sand to people from 32 public sites at the rate of Rs 5.50 per square feet, said Meet Hayer.
So far, the people have bought 5.05 lakh metric tonnes from these sites. Along with this, there is a target to increase the number of public sites to 50 shortly. Similarly, tendering process of commercial sites is also going on.
