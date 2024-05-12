Poet Surjit Patar dies at 79

Ludhiana, May 11

Eminent poet and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar (79) passed away at his residence here on Saturday. Patar died in his sleep, said his family members. When he did not wake up in the morning, the family called a doctor who pronounced him dead. Famous poetic compositions of Patar, who started writing poetry in mid-sixties, include ‘Hawa Vich Likhe Harf’, ‘Birkh Arz Kare’, ‘Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala’, ‘Lafzaan Di Dargah’, ‘Patjhar Di Pazeb’ and ‘Surzameen’. Patar, who was president of Punjab Arts Council, was awarded Padma Shri in 2012. He had also been the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi.

Patar hailed from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar district. He completed his master’s degree in Punjabi from Punjabi University, Patiala, and PhD from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He retired as professor of Punjabi from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. He will be cremated with full state honours at 11 am on Monday at Model Town Extension Cremation Ground, Ludhiana. Political leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal mourned the demise of Patar. — TNS

J&K ex-Guv NN Vohra mourns demise

Former J&K Governor NN Vohra paid tributes to the poet, saying: “We’ve lost a great poet, a Renaissance man whose creativity, most interestingly, remained rooted in the history, ethos and culture of Punjab. To the very end, he remained the voice of the fast changing Punjabi consciousness and an exceptionally insightful commentator on the shifts in the political environment of our country. His work shall be read and remembered for decades to come.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Surjit Patar