Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 11

A farmer and two labourers died on Tuesday after inhaling poisonous gas emanating from a tubewell in Aur block, Nawanshahr.

The deceased have been identified as farmer Paramjeet Singh (40), migrant labourers Janardhan (28) and Rakesh Yadav (50). They had gone to sow paddy.

#Nawanshahr