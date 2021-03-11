Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 12

The arrest of two cops from Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, on Tuesday for allegedly selling drugs in the complex could just be the tip of the iceberg of a huge racket in the institute.

About the racket A 27-year-old head constable, reportedly addicted to heroin, was admitted to hospital in Ludhiana a week ago

After his admission, the academy admn began an inquiry

A few cops have admitted to probe team about being hooked to heroin and other drugs

The reports of a preliminary investigation by academy officials reveal that the drug business was thriving in the training institute since 2018 and at least its eight police personnel, including five constables, two head constables and a Class IV employee, were involved in the racket.

The Jalandhar Rural Police, however, have so far arrested only two accused—Head Constable Shakti Kumar and water carrier Jai Ram—in a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Both were produced before the court yesterday and sent to judicial custody. The police were unable to get their remand for even a day.

The racket got unearthed when a 27-year-old head constable, who was reportedly addicted to heroin, was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana a week ago. His condition is still critical and doctors say that due to the repeated use of syringes for drug intake, there is no scope for giving him intravenous injectables.

After his admission, the academy administration began an inquiry. A few police personnel have already given statements to the inquiry officials about being hooked to heroin and white powder.

There are unconfirmed reports that heroin over Rs 1.2 crore could have been traded on the campus. A constable has given a statement that he came in contact with accused Shakti Kumar during his stint at the PPA and accompanied him for a New Year’s party in 2018 in Dalhousie, where the accused made him take white powder, which got him addicted.

The constable also disclosed that he had made payments to Shakti via Paytm and even took a loan from a private financier and a bank for the same. He said he made payments to the second accused Jai Ram too. The Jalandhar Rural Police team is now learnt to be tracking phone calls and assessing Paytm accounts of the two accused to gather more evidence.

The case assumes importance since the academy has 450-500 police personnel deployed on various posts and it imparts training to nearly 1,400 fresh recruits, who too could fall prey to drugs just at the start of their career.

Some academy officials have demanded dope test for the employees to ascertain the extent of the malaise. They have also demanded that a probe should be held under a Special Task Force team and recoveries made from those involved in the supply chain.

Police Academy Director Anita Punj said, “After getting some information about drug abuse on the campus, we set up a committee and got a case lodged.”

Asked if more personnel could be involved, she replied, “This will be investigated by the Jalandhar Rural Police.” On dope testing, she said, “I think the local police are capable of investigating the matter. They have made arrests and should be able to probe the entire matter well.” She confirmed that a cop was hospitalised in Ludhiana but said that he had complained of fever and she was not aware if it was a case of drug overdose.

SSP Swapan Sharma said, “I got a complaint only against two cops. I don’t have the details of the other six accused. The PPA administration has to take a call on conducting dope tests.”

#drug menace #ndps