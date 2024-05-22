Police allocate designated protest site to farmers ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Patiala

Chandigarh, May 22
With the farmers demanding a designated protest site ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Patiala on Thursday, the police on Wednesday allocated them a dharna site near the Patiala DC office for a sit-in protest.
Hectic parleys were on as Kirti Kisan Union planned to block all roads to Patiala on Thursday morning.
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said the police had informed him about the allocation of the protest site and that the union would not disrupt the rally and would only stage a dharna.
