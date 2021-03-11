Police appoint nodal officer

Chandigarh, May 3
Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for regular updates on Chief Minister’s announcements regarding Punjab Police.
The appointment comes after the CM had expressed displeasure at certain decisions taken by Punjab Police, especially ban on “jugadu rehris”, that had to be put on hold after a public outcry. The appointment was made by the DGP and information sent to Home Affairs Department.
