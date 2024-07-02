 Mandi Ahmedgarh: Police apprise people of three new criminal laws : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Mandi Ahmedgarh: Police apprise people of three new criminal laws

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Police apprise people of three new criminal laws

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Police apprise people of three new criminal laws

DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti addresses social activists on new criminal laws in Malerkotla.



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 1

The police have claimed to rope in social organisations to raise awareness about the people-friendly provisions of the new criminal laws which have replaced the old colonial-era laws with effect from July 1.

The department also collaborated with the organisations to celebrate National Doctors Day by felicitating physicians and organising seminars and workshops at various places in the region.

The event was held at the MGMN Senior Secondary School in Ahmedgarh under the supervision of Rotary Club patron Surinder Pal Sofat. DSP Amritpal Singh Bhatti was the chief guest on the occasion. Venu Gopal Sharma presided over the event. Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh and DSP Amargarh Surinder Pal Singh monitored the progress of other events held at various public, educational and medical institutes of their respective circles.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said a series of events had been organised under the supervision of SP (H) Swaran Kaur for spreading awareness about the provisions of the new criminal laws which have replaced old laws, with effect from July 1. The organisers also provided literature to the facilitators to help them disseminate information among people associated with them. Posters and banners were displayed at prominent places at police stations and administrative offices across Ahmedgarh.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced by Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with the Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, the speakers informed the public.

The key provisions of the new criminal laws include Reporting Incident Online, filing an FIR at any police station and the victims getting a free copy of FIR. The speakers highlighted various aspects related with the procedure on arrest of individuals and underscored the extra liberty given to the investigating agency to seek remand of the court.

Meanwhile doctors, including Khyati Singla, Dr Neeraj Singla, Dr Rajiv Bhakkoo, Dr Punit Dhawan, Dr Puneet Hind and Dr Sunit Hind sensitised masses about causes and consequences of various diseases.

#Mandi


