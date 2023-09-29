Police ‘brutality’ against lawyer: Faridkot DIG, Muktsar SSP shifted

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 28

In the latest developments in the police brutality case involving an advocate from Muktsar, the state government today transferred Ajay Maluja, DIG, Faridkot range, and Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill. Gursharan Singh Sandhu has been appointed IGP, Faridkot range, and Bhagirath Singh Meena the new Muktsar SSP.

As per these orders, Harmanbir Gill will report to the DGP and his new posting orders will be issued separately. Ajay Maluja will continue to hold the charge of DIG, Special Task Force (STF), for five districts.

Meanwhile, the three policemen who were arrested yesterday in the case — including SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar and senior constable Harbans Singh — were produced in a court under a heavy security cover today. The court sent them to four-day police remand.

A video of Inspector Raman Kumar also went viral on social media today, in which he claimed that the police team was innocent. He also thanked the public, including gangster-turned activist Lakha Sidhana, in the video, “for supporting them for waging a war against drugs”.

Other accused cops, including senior constable Bhupinder Singh, constable Gurpreet Singh and home guard Dara Singh, remain at large.

Earlier in the day, the jailed advocate was released from the Muktsar district prison. The police had submitted an application in the court, which ordered the jail superintendent to release the advocate, saying that he had been discharged in the case.

SIT meets lawyers

The four-member SIT began its work on Thursday as Ludhiana DCP (Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal, a member of the SIT, came to Muktsar and held a meeting with advocates and cops

#Faridkot #Muktsar