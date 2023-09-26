Police ‘brutality’ against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 25

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana today decided to abstain from work from Tuesday in solidarity with a member of the Muktsar Bar Association, who was allegedly given inhuman treatment by some police personnel.

The secretary of the Bar Council said the strike would continue till their demands – investigation of the incident by an independent agency, cancellation of an FIR registered against the advocate, registration of case against the accused police officials and suspension of the Muktsar SSP – were not met.

Around 10.30 pm, Satnam Singh, DSP, Muktsar, said, “A case has been registered against SP (Detective) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar, two head constables, one constable and one home guard under Sections 377, 323, 342, 506 and 149 of the IPC at Sadar Muktsar police station. The case has not been registered against the DSP (Detective) Sanjeev Goyal.”

On September 14, a lawyer and a resident of Sohnewala village were arrested after CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar lodged a complaint at the Muktsar City police station, alleging that the duo assaulted the police team, tore their uniforms and deterred them from discharging public duty on Tibbi Sahib Road.

The advocate, when produced in the court, informed his colleagues that he was tortured by the cops.

Thereafter, he filed a petition for his re-medical examination and the report showed 18 injuries on his body. The next day, he gave a detailed statement before the court.

On September 22, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate directed Muktsar Sadar SHO to initiate investigation after registering an FIR against SP (Investigations) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, DSP (Investigations) Sanjeev Goyal, CIA in-charge Raman Kumar, two senior constables, a constable, a home guard and four-five unknown police personnel for allegedly causing injuries, wrongfully confining, causing threat to an advocate’s life and liberty and abetment of unnatural sex.

Advocate Bhupinder Singh Charewan, president, District Bar Association, Muktsar, said, “The SSP has assured us that all the cops would be suspended and a case will be registered against them as well. However, we have not yet received the copy of the FIR.”

