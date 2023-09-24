 Police 'brutality' : Court directs SHO to register case against SP, CIA in-charge, others : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Police 'brutality' : Court directs SHO to register case against SP, CIA in-charge, others

Police 'brutality' : Court directs SHO to register case against SP, CIA in-charge, others

Police 'brutality' : Court directs SHO to register case against SP, CIA in-charge, others

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 23

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muktsar, has directed the SHO of Muktsar Sadar police station to register an FIR against SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, DSP (Investigation) Sanjeev Goyal, CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar, two senior constables, one constable, one home guard and four to five unknown police personnel for allegedly causing injuries to an advocate, wrongfully confining him, threat to his life and liberty and abetment of unnatural sex.

An advocate and a resident of Sohnewala village here had been arrested after CIA in-charge Inspector Raman had lodged a complaint at the Muktsar City police station, alleging that the duo had assaulted a police team, tore their uniforms and deterred them from discharging public duty on the Tibbi Sahib road here on September 14 night.

Bar council in touch

The president of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana are in contact with me over the issue. We will decide our future course of action if a case is not registered against the police team. —Bhupinder Singh Charewan, President, District bar association, Muktsar

Will file review petition

We are planning to file a review petition in the case in the Sessions Court. —Senior police officer

Concocted tale

Two persons were arrested on various charges and one of them later concocted a false story. There was no injury shown in the first medical report of the advocate. —Raman Kumar, CIA in-charge, Muktsar

They were produced before a court on September 15, which sent them to judicial custody. On the next day, the advocate requested for a medical re-examination, alleging inhuman treatment at the CIA complex.

The counsel of the advocate submitted that the latter’s medical re-examination report showed 18 injuries on his body. The advocate appeared before court on September 21 and gave a statement. The counsel claimed that the advocate withdrew his bail application due to fear.

The court issued the following order on Friday: “The statement of the victim is treated as complaint as per Section 2 (D) of the Criminal Procedure Code, in which prima facie cognisable offences of abetment of unnatural sex and causing injuries in wrongful confinement, causing threat to his life and liberty, shown. From the perusal of his statement, there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against the police officials/officer named by him. The SHO concerned is directed to initiate investigation against the police officials after registering a case against them.”

The court also ordered that the original statement and medical report of the victim be kept intact in an envelope.

Muktsar DSP (Investigation) Sanjeev Goyal said: “I was on leave the day mentioned by the complainant in his statement. However, when the medical re-examination was done, I was deputed there so that nothing untoward happened.”

Repeated attempts to contact SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill and SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar proved futile. Muktsar Sadar SHO Inspector Malkeet Singh said, “I am unaware if the court’s orders have reached the police station as I was unwell today.”

#Muktsar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

2
India

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Justin Trudeau

3
Diaspora

US envoy confirms Canada received intelligence from Five Eyes partners before Trudeau went public with allegations against India

4
Punjab

US urges India to cooperate in probe after Trudeau says shared evidence of Nijjar killing with India

5
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur; Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar among guests

6
Diaspora

US 'deeply concerned' about allegations raised by Canadian PM Trudeau against India: Antony Blinken

7
Punjab

Both countries stand to lose from India-Canada dispute, says expert

8
Diaspora

Canadian ministers and politicians denounce 'online hate video' against Hindus but mum on pro-Khalistani outfit

9
Trending

Harsimrat Badal defends Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh, says 'we stand with you, you needn't prove your patriotism'

10
India

Films like 'Singham' send out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge

Don't Miss

View All
NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Top News

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu’s properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Strained ties: NIA confiscates SFJ chief Pannu's properties in Amritsar, Chandigarh

Based in Canada, he’s brain behind ‘Khalistan referendum’

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Strained ties: No specific proof shared, says India as US tells it to engage with Canada

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Vacate occupied areas, act on terror: India slams Pak for K-rant at UNGA

Flags country’s ‘abysmal’ human rights record

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Himachal Pradesh to review dam safety Act to check excess outflow

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks

Opposition guns for Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri over LS remarks


Cities

View All

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman among three held for kidnapping, thrashing youth

Woman held for killing two-year-old daughter

Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Now, fly directly to Kullu-Manali from holy city with Alliance Air

Drone, 500-gm heroin seized from border village

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Reinstatement of cops raises concerns over witnesses

Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Cops on tail, car driver hits scooter

Traffic advisory for ‘Sant Samagam’

Mayor inaugurates four-day Safaimitra Suraksha Shivir

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

ABVP sweeps DUSU poll, wins 3 of 4 seats

Several cars damaged as school wall collapses amid heavy rain

Two-storey house collapses, 3 killed

Kejriwal inaugurates OPD building of Delhi hospital

2 arrested for killing ‘paan’ shop owner

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Jubilation turns tragic, two children drown near bundh

Preparations in full swing for Sodal Mela

Ensure city’s cleanliness on a priority, minister tells Jalandhar MC

Students to take out march on Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Ludhiana: After rain, waterlogged roads irk commuters in city areas

Despite dengue, malaria spread, sanitary conditions, health facilities fail to improve

Newborn mauled to death by stray dogs

Granthi, 6 others held for thrashing minor pathi

Passenger suffers bullet injury on train

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Rain floods royal city, residents slam MC

Faculty development programme concludes

Villagers urged not to burn stubble

Bronze for PPS shuttlers

One held with pistol