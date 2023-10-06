Police ‘brutality’: Lawyer makes U-turn, says no grudge against accused Punjab Police officials

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, October 5

A 28-year-old advocate who had given a statement before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muktsar, alleging torture and forcing him into unnatural sex with a co-accused in the police custody on September 14, in a U-turn today gave a letter to the District Bar Association, stating that he has no grudge against the accused cops.

Besides, he condemned the transfer of then Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill and termed him an honest officer.

The advocate also sent a copy of his letter to the Chief Minister, DGP, ADGP Intelligence-cum-Supervisory Officer of Special Investigation Team and the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

On September 26 and 27, the Bar Associations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had observed strike in solidarity with this advocate.

Advocate Bhupinder Singh Charewan, chief, District Bar Association, Muktsar, said, “During the General House meeting held today, we decided to expel the advocate from the association immediately and have written to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to terminate his licence.”

Manjinder Singh Sandhu, counsel of the advocate, said, “This act is highly condemnable and betrayal of legal community.”

Legal experts said, “If the advocate submits this application in the court, he may invite trouble as he had earlier given a detailed statement before the court and thereafter, a case was registered against the cops.”

Sources said some senior cops were trying to settle this issue for the past two weeks.

On September 25, the FIR was registered on a complaint of the CJM Raj Pal Rawl against Muktsar SP (Investigations) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Raman Kumar, Constables Harbans Singh, Bhupinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh and Home Guard Dara Singh under Sections 377, 323, 342, 506 and 149 of the IPC.

The advocate in question was not available for giving comments.

The SP (Investigations), CIA in-charge and a constable were produced before a court today which extended their police remand by two more days. They were arrested on September 27.

‘Terminate his licence’ During the general house meeting held on Thursday, we decided to expel the advocate from the association and have written to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to terminate his licence. — Bhupinder Singh Charewan, president, Muktsar DBA

