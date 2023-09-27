Police 'brutality': Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh lawyers go on strike, two Muktsar cops suspended

Muktsar, September 26
Acting on a call given by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, all Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh went on a strike today. The advocates of the region abstained from court work in solidarity with their colleague of the Muktsar Bar Association, who was allegedly given inhuman treatment by police officials in custody on September 14-15.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association gave a two-day ultimatum to the state government to cancel the FIR registered against the advocate, arrest accused cops and dismiss them from service.
The district police on Monday night registered an FIR — three days after a court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muktsar had ordered them to do so — against Muktsar SP (Detective) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, CIA in-charge Inspector Raman Kumar and four CIA staff, including senior constables Harbans Singh and Bhupinder Singh, constable Gurpreet Singh and home guard Dara Singh.
A senior police officer said, “As of now, CIA in-charge Raman Kumar and senior constable Harbans Singh have been suspended.”
An advocate and a resident (alleged to be a drug peddler) of Sohnewala village here were arrested on September 14 after CIA in-charge Raman Kumar lodged a complaint at the Muktsar City police station, alleging that the duo had assaulted a police team.
When produced in court the next day, the advocate told his colleagues that he was allegedly tortured and given inhuman treatment by cops.
The victim is presently in judicial custody and has withdrawn his bail application, alleging a threat to life.
Meanwhile, Faridkot DIG Ajay Maluja, Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Gill and SP (Headquarters) Kulwant Rai today held two meetings with advocates in the District Courts Complex here and told them that five of six booked cops had been suspended and the recommendation to suspend SP (Investigation) had been sent to higher authorities.
The SAD today demanded a high court-monitored probe or a CBI inquiry into the the case. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring appealed to the CM to mark an independent probe.
Demands by protesters
- Immediate arrest and suspension of all accused cops
- Suspension of Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill
- Addition of Section 120-B of IPC to the FIR against police officials
- Registration of case against Muktsar DSP Sanjeev Goyal
- Transfer of investigation to another state under supervision of a retired high court judge or to the CBI
- Cancellation of the FIR against the advocate
