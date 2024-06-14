Police, BSF on alert after terror attacks in Jammu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 13

In view of the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Punjab Police and Border Security Force have been put on a high alert.

DGP gives cops free hand to deal with crime To make Punjab free from drugs and crime, DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday chaired a state-level review meeting of all senior officers up to the rank of SHOs via a video-conference and gave them free hand to take stern action against all lawbreakers to maintain law and order in the state

Addressing all eight Range ADGPs, IGs, DIGs, 28 CPs, SSPs, 117 DSPs and 454 SHOs, the DGP reviewed action against organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism. Special DGP, Special Task Force (STF), Kuldeep Singh, Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, ADGP, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Promod Ban, ADGP, Intelligence, RK Jaiswal and ADGP, Counter-Intelligence, Amit Prasad were among officers attended the meeting

Although the police have made a record seizure of 1450 kg heroin in 2023, Yadav stressed the need to check the drug supply at point of sale by further intensifying the vigil at drug peddlers. He also asked the officers to identify big smugglers and take strict action against them to break the supply chain

The DGP asked officials to intensify the vigil besides strengthening the second line of defence in coordination with the BSF and Army to thwart any untoward incident by anti-nationalist forces from across the border.

Punjab shares over 533km of international border with Pakistan. BSF officials had also held a meeting with senior officers, including DIGs and commandants, following the terror attack at a bus in Reasi on Sunday leaving nine pilgrims dead and 41 injured. The Jammu region has witnessed three encounters and a terror attack on a bus in the past four days.

DIG, Border Range, Rakesh Kaushal said security would also be beefed up along the inter-state border with Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will be getting extra forces, including specialised Punjab Police commandos and companies of the Punjab Armed Police and paramilitary forces, for strengthening security along with India-Pakistan border to thwart any intrusion,” he said.

The BSF authorities revealed that strict surveillance was on using intelligence and latest technologies, besides plugging all gaps along the Inernational Border. He said the paramilitary force guarding the borders was all prepared to meet out any eventuality.

