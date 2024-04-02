Police carry out flag marches in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 1
The Punjab Police along with teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) today carried out flag marches at sensitive pockets across the state. Polling for the Lok Sabha will be held on June 1.
Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said following directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, teams led by SSPs conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts from 11 am to 3 pm. The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he added.
Amid the ongoing special campaign against proclaimed offenders (PO) after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the police have arrested 416 absconders.
He said CPs/SSPs have already been directed to install special nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep tabs on anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.
To check the movement of criminals, bootleggers and drug smugglers, SSPs of border districts have been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state nakas, he added. Security has been beefed up across the state and strong nakas, including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech nakas with sophisticated gadgets have been planned at all 217 entry/exit points of the state.
Apart from this, 25 companies of the CAPF have been deployed in vulnerable districts to dominate sensitive areas.
