Punjab Police cat Gurmeet Singh Pinky dies of heart attack

Chandigarh, October 25

Murder convict and dismissed cop Gurmeet Singh Pinky, a highly controversial figure in the terrorism and post-terrorism years of Punjab, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital here today where he was under treatment for dengue. He was 62.

‘Was witness to 52 fake encounters’ Pinky was the point man for a number of senior Punjab Police officials

He arrested Babbar Khalsa chief Jagtar Singh Hawara twice

Was convicted of killing a youth, Avtar Singh Gola, of Ludhiana in 2001

Claimed he was a witness to 52 fake police encounters

Pinky lived a diverse life where he remained in the limelight for right and wrong reasons. He ventured with some terrorist groups before becoming a police cat and later got absorbed in the Punjab Police as a constable in the late 1980s. He rose to the rank of Inspector (own rank pay) swiftly based on his role in catching or eliminating many. He arrested Babbar Khalsa chief Jagtar Singh Hawara twice in his career. Besides promotions, he won many awards, including President’s Award for Gallantry.

Pinky was the point man for a number of senior Punjab Police officials, a few of whom stood by him in thick and thin. However, he rued in media interviews that many top cops abandoned him after he was convicted in 2006 of killing a youth, Avtar Singh Gola, of Ludhiana in 2001. Gola had objected to open drinking by Pinky and his gunmen in a street outside the cop’s house. After serving his sentence in 2014, Pinky almost got reinstated again before a report in these columns exposed the move. Pinky became outspoken after that and claimed that he would expose wrongdoings by many top cops during and after terrorism. One of his controversial claims was that he was a witness to 52 fake police encounters. He also claimed that he had paid Rs 50 lakh to a top police official for getting reinstated in the police after his release from the jail.

The police did not hold any inquiry on his claims. After lying low for a few days, Pinky again courted controversy when his photo having a secret meeting with some BJP union ministers and a murder accused Nihang leader for “ending” the over-one-year-long farmers’ agitation outside New Delhi. After the photo was published in these columns, Pinky said he had met the ministers for clearing his file of reinstatement in the police and restoration of his gallantry medals and status.

BJP leader Sukhminder Singh Grewal said Pinky had contracted dengue and died of cardiac arrest this morning. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

