Police conduct state-wide checks at railway stations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a cordon and search operation under the name of “OPS Vigil-II” at vulnerable places, including railway stations, bus stands, hotels and ‘sarais’ throughout the state.

Over 550 well-coordinated inter-state and inter-district ‘nakas’, were set up under the supervision of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). More than 7,500 cops carried out the operation from 7 am to 3 pm.

All the CPs/SSPs were asked to mobilise maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Generals of Police.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said, “We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicles during the course of this operation.”

He said they had registered 116 FIRs and arrested 141 persons after recovering 1.15- kg heroin, 37 kg poppy husk, 243-litre illicit liquor, six pistols/revolvers, besides recovering Rs 7.02 lakh drug money from their possession.

The police have also arrested three proclaimed offenders, he said, while adding that 1,826 suspicious persons were also rounded up for questioning during the operation.