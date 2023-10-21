Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 21

The Patiala police have cracked the murder of an elderly man who was stabbed to death on Thursday.

The police have arrested 25-year-old Gurtej Singh, who was in a relationship with the victim’s wife.

SSP Varun Sharma said they had arrested Gurtej of Shadipur village and Arshdeep Singh and Ajay for killing Balbir Singh.

“The trio, along with Harpreet Kaur, wife of the victim, planned the murder. We have arrested the wife,” said the SSP.

“The wife of the deceased has been arrested and she has confessed that she was in touch with Gurtej for the past few years,” said CIA in- charge Shaminder Singh.

Balbir had married Harpreet after divorcing his first wife.

According to the police, Balbir Singh (68), a resident of Sant Nagar area, was going to the nearby park for a morning walk when the incident took place on Thursday.

“As he reached Passey Road near the Patiala Media Club, someone stabbed him in the neck. The attack took place around 5.40 am,” said DSP (City) Sanjeev Singla.

The SSP said they got some clues about the victim’s wife and cracked the case in two days.

“The CIA staff zeroed in on the involvement of Gurtej and his arrest led to his two associates who had accompanied him during the crime. Also, the role of the victim’s wife came to the fore,” the SSP said.