Punjab Police doing best to wipe out drug menace, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 21

“In Punjab, there is a widespread drug threat, which is well-known to the state police. The police are doing their best and public cooperation is needed to wipe out the menace,” said Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, while taking to newsmen in Tarn Taran on Monday.

The DGP was in Tarn Taran to interact with the police force and know their problems. He inaugurated the multipurpose hall and canteen at the Police Lines on the occasion.

He said the police had no official confirmation of the death of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, residing in Pakistan, and gangster Happy Sanghera. Rinda is close to Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike.

The DGP said the state government and the police were committed to eliminate drug menace and the gangster culture from the grassroot-level. He said the police had issued Red Corner notices against gangsters and was also in touch with the Union Government and the Interpol to bring back gangsters, who had taken shelter in foreign countries.

He said the police were ready to bring those gangsters into mainstream, who had minor involvement in criminal activities.

He called on youth to avoid drugs and come forward for recruitment in the Punjab Police and armed forces. He said the state government was going to recruit 12,000 youths every year in the state Police Department.

While welcoming the increase in working sphere of the BSF, Yadav said the police were taking full advantage of it and cooperating with the border force to check drug and arms smuggling.

He added that the police was checking gunhouses and licences issued on forged documents would be cancelled.

About activities of Amritpal Singh, chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, the DGP said no one was above law and everybody was free to act within the ambit of the Constitution while enjoying freedom of expression, but he must not cross limits.

Amritpal Singh has been often seen moving with a number of armed supporters in functions.

#drug menace #gaurav yadav #punjab police #tarn taran