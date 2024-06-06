Punjab Police fail to depose in drug cases, rapped

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today said the state of Punjab did not need a reminder of the widespread drug menace prevalent in “this part of the country” before rapping it for its failure to ensure the presence of police officials as prosecution witnesses in such matters despite assurance by the state police chief.

The Bench made it clear that the court would no longer accept apologies and assurances on future compliance by the state. Concrete steps were required to be taken to ensure accountability, including initiation of disciplinary action against erring officials, if required.

Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul noted that the court had repeatedly observed consistent failure on the part of the prosecution witnesses to appear before the trial court to provide their testimony, particularly in cases under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Justice Kaul added that the Punjab DGP was asked to appear before the Bench on a previous occasion following persistent irregular appearances of police officials in drug cases. The police chief, in response, gave a categorical undertaking after appearing before the Bench that the prosecution witnesses would regularly attend the proceedings in such matters before the court concerned and get their evidence recorded promptly.

“Despite this assurance, the problem persists, and obviously it has not produced the desired results. It is imperative that the state of Punjab addresses the recurring issue of prosecution witnesses’ irregular appearances in cases under the NDPS Act and implement effective remedial measures, rather than repeatedly apologising to this court. It is made clear that this court will no longer accept any apologies and assurances by the state of Punjab of future compliance,” Justice Kaul asserted.

The assertions came as Justice Kaul granted bail to an accused in a drug case registered in August 2022 at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot district.

