Police get 5-day remand of Hooda

Faridkot, December 2

The police have got five-day remand of Ramjan Khan, alias Raj Hooda, a Haryana-based gangster involved in killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh in Kotkapura on November 10.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with central agencies and the Rajasthan Police, had arrested Hooda from Jaipur on November 20 after a brief encounter.

The Faridkot police had brought Hooda on a transit remand from Rajasthan.

The police said there were two other persons with Hooda, who were part of the module which killed Pardeep. As their identity was yet not established, the police sought Hooda’s remand.

The police have identified six shooters who killed Pardeep, an accused in the sacrilege incidents of October 2015. The police alleged that Goldy Brar, who has been detained in California, had engaged these shooters to kill Pardeep.

Five of the six accused were in police or judicial custody in Faridkot. The police have also procured a production warrant for Jatinder Singh, alias Jeetu, who is lodged in Tihar Jail. Jeetu could not be shifted to Faridkot due to inadequate security.

