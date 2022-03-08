Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

A day after the incident of fratricide that occurred inside the BSF Khasa sector headquarters (HQ) of the 114 Battalion, the Amritsar (rural) police have started an investigation into the case after gauging the scene of crime.

Survivor’s condition stable Constable Nihal Singh, who survived the incident, is under treatment at a private hospital and his condition is stated to be stable. Our team will approach him when he gets better. Deepak Hillori, Amritsar (rural) SSP

The BSF has also initiated the process to handover the bodies to the families of the five BSF jawans who were killed in the incident, including BSF constable Setteppa S Kilaragi of 114 Battalion, who had opened indiscriminate fire on his colleagues with his service weapon.

The other four killed in the incident were all head constables — Ram Binod from Bihar, Toraskar DS from Maharashtra, Rattan Chand from J&K and Baljinder Kumar from Haryana.

Since Baljinder’s family had moved to the Khandwala area in Amritsar recently, his body was handed over to them. The cremation was performed at a crematorium here. Hailing from Panipat, Baljinder was deputed at Attari six months back. His family includes his wife Anuradha, daughter Deepali (20) and son Karan (14).

The police have started the process of gathering the sequence of crime, details of the eyewitnesses and family members. An FIR under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act had been registered. Another constable Nihal Singh, who survived the incident, was still under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.