 Police invoke UAPA in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's murder : The Tribune India

Police invoke UAPA in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's murder

Police invoke UAPA in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's murder

An accused being produced in a Faridkot court on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 23

The police on Wednesday invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused in the killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh of Kotkapura. Pardeep was killed by six assailants on November 10.

The police claimed that investigation into the role of Bhola Singh, an accused in the case, revealed that he, in connivance with Canada-based Goldy Brar and others, had planned the attack with the intention of creating terror among a particular section of society due to which they had decided to invoke the provisions of the UAPA in the case.

Stringent provisions

  • The UAPA is usually invoked in cases of terror when there is proof that the crime was carried out as part of a conspiracy to target national integrity
  • It gives the police custody of suspects for 30 days and 180 days to conduct investigations before filing a chargesheet instead of 90 days in other crimes
  • The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is also stringent when it comes to granting of bail to the accused

Bhola Singh is the brother-in-law of Manpreet Singh Manni, one of the six assailants. The investigation revealed that Bhola Singh of Jeon Singh Wala village, who is languishing in the jail for the past over six months and is facing several criminal cases, had established contact with Canada-based Goldy Brar to plan the killing of the dera follower to spread terror among members of a particular community. To execute the killing, Bhola Singh engaged his brother-in-law Manni, who further roped in Bhupinder Singh of Faridkot for the purpose. Bhola Singh was accused of attempting to wage a war against the country and promoting enmity between groups, the police said.

Provisions of the UAPA are usually invoked in cases of terrorism when there is evidence that a crime was carried out as part of a conspiracy to target national integrity.

The UAPA gives the police custody of suspects for 30 days and 180 days to conduct investigations before filing a chargesheet instead of 90 days in other crimes. The law is also stringent when it comes to granting of bail to the accused.

“The police have already brought Bhola Singh on a production warrant and he is currently in the custody of the Faridkot Police,” said Raj Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP, Faridkot.

After questioning Bhola Singh, the police on Wednesday arrested Pawandeep Singh of Hari Nau village. The police claimed that Pawan had provided logistic support and weapons to the accused. It has recovered 50 live rounds of cartridges from him. The police claimed that it had started the process to bring Ramjan Khan, alias Raj Hooda, who was nabbed in Jaipur after a brief encounter with the AGTF this week.

Bhola Singh is facing five criminal cases, including a murder in Taran Tarn. He was also an accused in a murder bid on a dera follower, Shakti Singh, on October 2 last year at Daggu Romana village in Faridkot. Shakti Singh is one of the accused in the sacrilege cases of 2015.

#dera sacha sauda #Faridkot #Kotkapura

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

2
Delhi

Back home from drug rehab, Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

4
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

5
Diaspora

Canadian MPs want direct flights to Amritsar

6
World

6 people and assailant dead in US Walmart shooting: Police

7
Patiala

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

8
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

9
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

10
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

Questions Punjab-cadre officer’s selection day after he opte...

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

2 days on, cops collect samples of chemicals from Panipat sugar mill

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

Packet suspected to be dropped by drone from Pakistan found in J-K’s Samba

The possibility of it containing an improvised explosive dev...

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium

This Maharashtra man celebrated his birthday in a crematorium

Gautam Ratan More, who turned 54 on November 19, hosts a bir...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Congress vows to waive dues of residential buildings if it wins Delhi MC polls

Delhi BJP manifesto likely to be women-centric

BJP deceived Delhi sanitation workers: AAP

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

VB arrests Jalandhar agent in vehicle fitness certificate racket

Nawanshahr: Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

MLAs, Mayor discuss regularising services of sanitation workers

Girl from Punjab’s Patiala makes it to India’s U-19 cricket team

Patiala's Mannat Kashyap makes it to India's Under-19 women's cricket team

Patiala: Purchased with welfare funds, IAS officers keep laptops for personal use

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma faces flak from Opposition over Dera Sacha Sauda 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University