Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 4

An assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot his wife and son dead in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Tuesday.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who was said to be posted in Amritsar, allegedly killed his wife Baljit Kaur and son Lovepreet Singh with his service weapon at around 10 am in Bhumbli village.

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled. It is yet to be ascertained what led Singh to kill his wife and son, police said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

He, later, allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl, who is said to be his neighbour, in Bhumli village.

As per reports, he took the girl to Shahpur Jajjan village in Dera Baba Nanak police station, 35 km away from Bhumli, in his car and allegedly threatens to murder her.

Senior officers of Gurdaspur and Batala police districts have reached Shahpur Jajjan.